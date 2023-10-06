The impact on Saturday night will be emotional for everyone, including me

The captain of Treviso Basket, Alessandro Zanelli, is optimistic ahead of the team’s home debut against Brescia. “The impact on Saturday evening will be emotional for everyone, including me,” Zanelli told la Tribuna. The captain underlines the importance of the public: “We will have to be carried away by the public”.

Despite the defeat against Milan, Zanelli is confident: “We will need to maintain the same ‘hunger’ as last Sunday, because against Brescia we absolutely must bring home the first two points of the season.”

Regarding the opponent, Zanelli shows respect for Brescia: “I have great respect for this team, it can be the outsider to the first two, Milan and Bologna. Ten interchangeable players, of the same level.”

Source: Interview by Silvano Focarelli with Alessandro Zanelli.

