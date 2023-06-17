The importance of “hares” in athletics

Loading player

In cross-country and middle-distance running events, i.e. from 800 meters to the marathon, there are often people hired to help someone run faster. In jargon they are known as “hares” and their role is to run a part of the race at a certain pace, so as to avoid someone else having to think about it. In fact, hares are paid to go very fast for a short time, then give up and then lose, which is why their presence is banned at the Olympics, the World Championships and even many large marathons. In other events, such as the main athletics world meetings, they continue to be very present: because they are now almost essential for those who want to break certain records and because, in a pre-Olympic year like this, they can make a significant contribution to achieving to others the time needed to qualify.

In running, hares have existed at least since the first half of the twentieth century, when it was already clear what contribution they could provide to those who ran behind them. However, it is not entirely clear why they are called hares (e liebres in Spanish, e hares in French) or in English rabbits, i.e. rabbits. One possibility is that their role was initially associated with that of hares (often mechanical, i.e. fake) used in dog tracks to stimulate the running of dogs. Unlike hares or rabbits, in meadows or dog tracks, the hares of athletics must however run at the most constant pace possible, without having to detach those who are following them: this is why in English we also speak of pacers, pacemakers o pacesetters.

If for someone the hares I am “heroes and heroines who are talked about too little”, people whose role is in many ways similar to that of road cycling supporters, while for others they represent a pressing and at the same time rather ancient problem, even presented come “Worst thing that ever happened to track and field.”

There’s no way to know when people started running after other people with the goal of going faster, but it’s likely that they started doing it empirically, before studies demonstrating and even calculating its usefulness. The first consistent use of hares, or in any case the most remembered, was made by the British middle-distance runner Roger Bannister, who in 1954 benefited from the contribution given by Chris Brasher and Chris Chataway to become the first man to run a mile (one kilometer and 609 metres). in less than four minutes, in what had been an unsurpassable “wall” of the race for years.

After Bannister, the use of hares became very widespread, even too much for some. At the end of the 1960s, the IAAF, the International Athletics Association, did in fact approve a rule stating that a record was not valid if achieved through the use of hares (there was talk of «time obtained thanks to the pace of a competitor likely to be designed to help another competitor achieve a record”).

However, the rule did not impose itself: it was mostly neglected and after a few years eliminated. Traces of it remain only in the fact that women’s records made in mixed competitions, in which an athlete can exploit the pace of male runners, are not considered as such.

In practical terms, the presence of someone who sets the pace and pace has several advantages, some more psychological, others more related to the physical aspect of the race. From a psychological point of view, running after someone – knowing that someone will do a determined and constant pace – takes away thoughts from those who have to follow. This is what happens, to a lesser extent, to running events or marathons where they exist pacer (generally clearly visible thanks to special T-shirts or balloons that they carry with them) who run at a certain pace, not necessarily fast, but constant, to help others achieve a certain final time.

In more competitive contexts, when the pace becomes much more intense and the speeds become higher, even the simple fact of slipstreaming behind someone else has its physical advantages. Was calculated, for example, which at a pace of less than three minutes per kilometer (what is needed to run a marathon in a couple of hours) and in normal conditions, therefore without wind, allows you to gain up to one second every 400 metres, which in the case of a marathon it becomes over a minute and a half. The aerodynamic advantages of the hares were seen very clearly in 2019 when the Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in less than two hours, in what was a historic result but not a real world record, as it was obtained in too particular conditions (in addition to other runners acting as hares, for example there were several cars in front of him).

To play the hare at high levels, therefore, first of all you need to know how to go pretty fast, even if obviously only for a part of the race: for example the first lap of the track in the case of 800 meters or a few kilometers when it is a marathon instead. Then you need to accumulate experience and reliability in knowing how to run at the required pace. In certain contexts (as in the case of Kipchoge), among the hares there are athletes of the highest level, in others (such as when trying to break a national record or make the minimum time to qualify for a given event) among the hares there are high level athletes but not very high, so play the hare it’s a full time job.

«Becoming a hare was a way to keep running and get paid for it» tale a few years ago Matt Scherer, a good four-hundred-meter and eight-hundred-meter runner, who was among the top twenty in the United States, so good but not good enough to even think of making it to the Olympics. Depending on the case, it is the event organizers or even the record-seeking athletes who pay the hares.

Hares are not always accepted in marathons: among the most important ones, the so-called Majors, they are still allowed in London, while in New York they stopped being so in 2007 and in Boston they never were. Particularly in marathons, the presence of hares often makes the first tens of kilometers less tactical, and therefore less exciting: instead of confronting directly with attacks or changes of pace, the best in fact limit themselves to following the pace imposed by the hares, which often they are runners interested in moving to longer distances or late-career marathoners.

It is very rare, but sometimes it happens that despite being paid within certain terms to help others win the hares, they win. The most cited cases have Tom Byers as protagonists, who in 1981 won a race in Oslo over 1,500 meters in which he had been hired as a hare, and Paul Pilkingtonwho won the 1994 Los Angeles Marathon as a hare. Pilkington should have run at a certain pace only the first half of the race, but he found himself so ahead (as well as fit) that he pushed on, and won.

In most cases the hares instead do their job, or maybe they don’t do it fully but only because they don’t always manage to keep the required pace, especially at high levels. And their presence is so widespread that it is now difficult to think of being able to do without them, also because it would become quite complicated to improve records made thanks to hares without their help. Furthermore, it is not always easy to determine with certainty if and when someone is actually playing hare for someone else and if he can do it: if, for example, it happens in an Olympic competition, between athletes from the same country, the boundary between team play and recourse to hares would be very subtle and uncertain.

While the traditional hares seem far from extinction, those sometimes referred to as “luminous hares” have been establishing themselves on athletics tracks for some time. They are what in more technical terms is defined as a system wavelight, that is, the set of luminous LEDs placed on the inner edge of the slopes, which, lighting up one after the other, allow the runner to keep a certain pace, for example that of the world record to beat. They don’t help in terms of wake but they serve to have a constant reference on one’s pace: so far they seem to be able to be of rather help to athletes, which is why not all experts like them.

