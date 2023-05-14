Coach Bucchi’s statements at the end of match 1 against Venice: “The match was played to the end, we made mistakes especially in the chaos. We played a good game, the result so close is the reflection of tougher defenses on both sides. The challenge was played with great ardor by both sides. I’m sorry for the unsportsmanlike man booed while we were at -5 with the ball in hand, we slipped to -9 and struggled to get back. The good defense allowed us to come back: just think that we conceded 50 points in the first two quarters and 32 in the other 20′. The important thing is that we have shown that we are there, sorry for that whistle when the game was stopped which frustrated the team’s effort.”