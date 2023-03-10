This is how Ettore Messina commented on the match against the Serbs: “We are extremely happy, we beat a very tough team, with discipline in defense and attack, which has grown a lot over the course of the year under Obradovic’s guidance. After a timid start, the team reacted very well. In the 2nd half, the defense grew a lot and in attack we found Baron and the big men. Or the two point guards, who dictated the pace. Let’s go game by game, let’s see what happens.”

Applause from the audience: “Great environment. Our fans responded to the challenge from the Serbs. I think it was a nice evening.”

Tonut’s defensive test: “He didn’t suffer any basket from Punter. He was a key factor in the match”

Ricci’s performance: “He’s giving us a lot both in the Euroleague and in the championship. He has the ability to go from 3 to 4 and is a very important wild card. We are all extremely happy to see him play at this level. He gives us confidence going forward ”.

The defensive match: “At this level, if you manage not to let your opponents make a basket on the counterattack or on the offensive rebound, it becomes difficult for everyone. The Exum accelerations were an important point in our preparation. There was also their participation. Then they lost more balls than us, it was an important fact.”

The playoff race: “The important thing is that, with this series of tests, the team has found confidence. Then there are too many variables, not dienden. If he plays three/four games we’ll have won them, with some gifts from other teams, then we’ll talk about it. It’s not right to delude ourselves and the fans. Then if something happens we will be happy about it”.

Double point guard: “I also thought they might be small physically, but we managed to control it. Thanks also to the work of the long men and those who protect them. They are finding an understanding and this makes me very happy. We are seeing the best Pangos of the season, I see him with great personality and the leadership that we all recognized him. With Shabazz, another leader, everyone is calmer on the pitch. However they compete defensively, let’s see where this takes us.”