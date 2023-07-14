the important things to know

First time on one via ferrata it can even scare a bit those who are used to going to the mountains but have never had previous experience with verticality, such as climbing. However, via ferratas are the most natural and immediate passage between the mountain experienced as an excursionist along the paths and that experienced on the wall and, although it does not require mountaineering skills in the strict sense, there are nevertheless some basic things to know before venturing along a via ferrata.

First time on a via ferrata: important things to know

A via ferrata is a path on a wall or inside a canyon prepared with structures and man-made equipment to facilitate access and ensure safety. It is a’hiking and climbing activities which involves the use of steel cables, brackets and metal ladders and sometimes suspension bridges without which, for the progression, mountaineering techniques and skills would be necessary. To use the artificial structures that allow progression on the wall it is necessary to have a specific via ferrata kit made up of some technical devices that guarantee safety along the route.

Is a via ferrata difficult?

It depends, as always when it comes to activities in nature. Generally a via ferrata does not require knowledge of mountaineering or wall climbing techniqueshowever there may be some difficulties due to the length of the route, and therefore the physical effort required to complete it, the verticality, in the sense of differences in height to be overcome on overhanging walls, and the exposure, i.e. the ability to tolerate the void below self.

Generally speaking, a via ferrata considered easy takes about 1 hour and a half and includes only a few short, truly vertical or exposed passages. The longer a via ferrata is, the more frequent and longer the vertical and exposed passages are, and the more difficult the route is considered.

Michele Dalla Palma, in his book “Via ferratas. History, technique, materials and secrets” (Hoepli, 2013, 21 euro) thus classified the difficulty of the via ferratas

F = Facile: not very exposed and not very demanding via ferrata, for long stretches on a path;

MD = Medium difficulty (or, equivalently, Quite Difficult): long and exposed via ferrata, but always facilitated by artificial equipment;

D = Difficult: via ferrata with some short overhangs and some athletic passages;

TD = Very Difficult: via ferrata with numerous athletic and technical passages, requires lack of vertigo and strength in the arms;

ED = Extremely Difficult: sometimes referring to a single passage which involves the hiker to the maximum, with a danger signal preceding the difficult passage.

Do you need specific equipment to make a via ferrata?

Yes, absolutely: there are gods specific via ferrata kits composed of a harness and a Y-shaped set composed of cables or elastic webbing, specific carabiners and heat sink. A specific climbing helmet is also essential.

Can you do a via ferrata yourself for the first time?

Nothing forbids it, but it is inadvisable: if you don’t know how to use the via ferrata kit, if you don’t know your reactions to verticality and exposure and if you have doubts about your physical preparation, it is advisable to take a via ferrata for first time in the company of someone who has a minimum of experience in this kind of mountain routes. This does not mean that the presence of is mandatory a mountain guidealthough they are the most suitable and recommended figures to accompany a beginner in this kind of activity as well as the the only professional figures authorized by lawbut at least the presence of a partner with via ferrata experience is highly recommended.

There are alternatively outdoor associations that organize group and paid excursions on via ferratausually specifying the degree of difficulty that you will face: in this case it is good to verify that they are alpine guides with certified training, and avoid entrusting your safety to forms of unauthorized access.

Are there courses for via ferrata?

Yes, some sections of the CAI and some mountain guide associations also organize via ferrata courses which may be useful as a general framework for a beginner. It’s not about climbing courses and it’s not about mountaineering courses, then as always the evaluation is subjective and depends on one’s expectations and on the setting of the course by the teachers. No doubt they can explain how to use the equipment in the progression and for safety and clarify some behavioral rules to be adopted.

What dangers do you run on a via ferrata?

Excluding the risks that are run by not using the equipment and artificial structures in the correct way, i dangers are essentially linked to the weather, the state of maintenance of the structures for the progression and falling stones and debris.

The weather, as always in the mountains, is a factor to consider carefully before each excursion. Especially in spring or summer, depending on the area, the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning is high and the metal structures such as cables and pegs are excellent lightning rods, with the risk of even lethal discharges.

The state of maintenance of the structures is a variable to consider but not very predictable: in general, deteriorated structures can be expected just after the winter, when snow, ice or water may have caused damage and maintenance was not possible.

The falling stones and debris instead depends on the behavior of the hikers in via ferrata and from the natural crumbling of the rock: for this it is necessary to wear a helmet and observe some basic rules in the progression

