The Inaugural International Basketball Expo Takes Center Stage in Jinjiang

The first International Basketball Expo opens in Jinjiang

China Sports News Jinjiang, November 9th reporter Wang Hui reported: The 2023 First International Basketball Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Basketball Expo”) with the theme of “Jinjiang Basketball City, World Heroes” was held at Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition in Fujian Province on the 8th The center opens and the exhibition will last until the 12th.

The first Basketball Expo integrates basketball achievements display, basketball industry linkage, basketball cultural experience and other content to present the development history of Chinese basketball, gather energy from all walks of life, and create a carnival for basketball enthusiasts. It is organized by the China Basketball Association and China International Trade Center Co., Ltd. The company and the Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government jointly initiated the project.

This Basketball Expo is based on the four dimensions of “basketball”, “originality”, “opportunity” and “authority”, and has five themed exhibition areas: professional basketball, women’s basketball, trendy basketball, youth basketball and rural basketball. Among them, the “Chinese Basketball Culture Exhibition” of more than 2,000 square meters features ten major sections, covering the development history of Chinese basketball, the four major Chinese basketball professional leagues, and the Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame.

The expo attracted 21 sponsors and service providers such as Anta, Li Ning, Jinling Sports, and C’estbon, as well as internationally renowned sports brand companies such as Under Armor and Calmy, Chinese basketball training brands such as Oriental Venus, and some sports technology brands.

The event has brought together basketball enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the world to showcase the development and culture of basketball in China. With the support of leading sports brands, the expo is expected to be a major success and a platform for the promotion of basketball in the country.