The Increasing Trend of Match Postponements: A Look at the Unimpressive Frequency in Liga MX

Postponements and rescheduled matches have become an all too familiar occurrence in the Liga MX, with an increasing number of games unable to take place on their scheduled dates and times. This trend has been particularly evident in the Apertura 2023 season, with four matches already being changed halfway through the competition.

However, these figures do not include reschedulings due to television conflicts or matches that could not be played due to the 2023 Leagues Cup. This growing trend raises concerns about the stability and reliability of the Mexican tournament.

The first rescheduled match of the Apertura 2023 season was between Querétaro and América. Originally scheduled for July 9, the game had to be postponed to September 20 due to the poor condition of the Corregidora Stadium field after a concert by Carín León, exacerbated by heavy rains in Querétaro.

A similar situation occurred a couple of matches later when Atlas was set to face América at the Jalisco Stadium for Matchday 4. However, a concert by Romeo Santos led to a last-minute change in venue, and the game was ultimately played at the Azteca.

The latest instance involved the Canadian artist, The Weeknd, whose tour affected the playing field at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey. As a result, the match between Rayados and Saints was rescheduled from this weekend to November 8.

Chivas also took preemptive action by moving their October match against Mazatlán forward, anticipating a potential clash with The Weeknd’s concert at Akron Stadium.

While the MX League has indeed imposed financial fines on the teams involved in these incidents, it is clear that these penalties have done little to deter the trend. Profitability seems to be driving teams to prioritize renting their properties rather than ensuring match schedules are not disrupted.

As the frequency of match postponements and reschedulings continues to rise, fans and stakeholders are rightfully concerned about the impact on the integrity and competitiveness of the Liga MX. Urgent measures may need to be implemented to address this issue and restore order to the Mexican tournament.

