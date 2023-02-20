Home Sports The influencer Jonan Wiergo, from ‘Peking Express’ to confirmed contestant of ‘Survivientes 2023’
The influencer Jonan Wiergo, from ‘Peking Express’ to confirmed contestant of ‘Survivientes 2023’

02/20/2023 at 11:49

Telecinco continues to announce contestants a few days after the start of the new season of the reality show

Social networks will also be represented in the new edition of ‘Survivors’, which is about to start its broadcasts on Telecinco. The chain has confirmed during the morning of this Monday, February 20, the signing of Jonan Wiergoa renowned influencer with experience in television.

The young man, who accumulates nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, will participate in a reality show again after passing through ‘Peking Express’ in 2016, an experience she shared with her friend Priscila.

In 2022, six years after his participation in the laSexta format, he signed for Netflix as a consultant for ‘Who likes my follower?’dating show presented by Luján Argüelles in which he shared the screen with Jedet and Aroyitt.

Telecinco has also made official the participation of Arelys Ramosmother of Yulen Pereira. As announced exclusively by YOTELE, the mother-in-law of Anabel Pantoja He will go from defending his son’s contest to becoming the protagonist of the reality show.

