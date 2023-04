Real Madrid footballers will have to do without Croatian representative Luka Modric in important matches at the end of the season. The 37-year-old star midfielder injured a thigh muscle in the weekend’s surprise 2-4 league loss to Girona and is in danger of not being fit for the Spanish Cup final against Osasuna Pamplona on May 6, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

