The Innovative Competition System of Folk Table Tennis Competitions: Creating a New IP for Original Table Tennis

Title: The Innovative Competition System of Folk Table Tennis Competitions Creates a New IP for Original Table Tennis Competitions

By Peninsula media reporter Pan Lichao, Intern Yu Jinhan

On July 2, the 2023 “Jingzhi Decoration Cup” first emerging summer amateur league was officially inaugurated at the table tennis hall of Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium. The opening ceremony saw the presence of prominent leaders and distinguished guests. Shi Lei, Section Chief of Group Section of Education and Sports Bureau of Shibei District, Qingdao, Fang Ming, Deputy General Manager of Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium, Zhang Jingbing, Chairman of Qingdao Jingzhi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., and Guo Jian, Deputy General Manager of Qingdao Branch of Shandong Post and Telecommunications Engineering Co., Ltd. were among the notable attendees.

Guided by the Shibei District Education and Sports Bureau of Qingdao, the competition is co-sponsored by Qingdao Sports Industry Federation, Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium, Qingdao Jingzhi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., Siji Shengfuding White Tea, and undertaken by Qingdao Xinxing Sports Industry Co., Ltd., Qingdao Branch of Shandong Post and Telecommunications Engineering Co., Ltd., and Ctrip Xuzhou Road Sales Department.

Scheduled to take place from July 2 to August 31, 2023, every Tuesday and Thursday from 18:30 to 21:30, this summer amateur league is a team competition that embraces players of all genders. Additionally, each team must include a player over the age of 55. The competition adopts the Tokyo Olympic team competition method and aims to develop emerging table tennis with fresh perspectives and a long-term vision. This event will create a new original table tennis IP, attracting over 150 players from 21 teams to come together. With the charm of table tennis, emerging sports will ignite the passion for sports this summer as the “Jingzhi Decoration Cup” emerging summer amateur league kicks off in 2023, witnessing table tennis masters from all walks of life coming together to compete.

Xinxing Sports has always been committed to promoting happy and healthy sports and has created a high-quality competition platform, placing the experience of participants at the forefront. With unique and innovative gameplay and a range of diverse table tennis experience items, the Xinxing Cup table tennis competition IP brings health, warmth, vitality, and happiness to all participants.

