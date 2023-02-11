Original title: Durant trade insider: Adu appointed the Suns as his next home with a sincere attitude and did not want to cause bidding

On February 11th, Beijing time, Brian Windhorst, a well-known NBA reporter from ESPN, wrote an article on his social media to report the inside story after the Durant trade.

According to this report, Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, requested a meeting Monday afternoon local time. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Nets had traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks three days after he proposed a trade.

That led Durant to repeat what he said at the start of the trade period last June, telling the Nets to tell Nets general manager Sean Marks that he wanted to be traded.

But unlike last year’s situation, Durant specifically asked to be traded to the Suns this time. Subsequently, after a video call with Nets owner Cai Chongxin and his approval, the two teams quickly completed the deal.

According to Windhorst’s report, Durant’s attitude this time is not tough, but more like a request. And one thing to mention in particular is that, unlike Durant’s public trade request in June last year and Irving’s initiative to trade last week, this time Durant does not want to attract bids from many teams.

However, despite the completion of the transaction, Nets general manager Sean Marks still regretfully told ESPN: “No one wants to give up Durant.” (xixi)Return to Sohu to see more

