The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian Games intangible cultural heritage “Village Games” with much joy! _Zhejiang Online

The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian Games intangible cultural heritage “Village Games” with much joy!

2023-06-05





Source: Wenming Angie





Bi Zhen

“Come on! Come on!” Accompanied by laughter and cheers one after another, an intangible cultural heritage parent-child sports meeting is being held in the fitness square outside the Cultural Auditorium of Langcun Village, Zhangcun Town, Anji County, Huzhou City.

The activity set up parent-child activities such as wheelbarrow transportation, shackles, stilt walking, bamboo pole jumping, and wooden drum beating. The children and parents participated enthusiastically, cheering, cheering, shouting and cheering filled the entire arena. “Today’s activity is so interesting, our family won the first place in the unicycle.” Yiyi said happily.

Bamboo pole jumping is a traditional sport that is seldom accessible, which makes children who want to try it a little timid. But with the encouragement of teachers and parents, the children bravely participated in the challenge. The excitement was palpable as they danced smoothly from start to finish. Parent Lv Qiao said: “In the past, the village games were mainly attended by parents. This event is the first time that children are invited to participate. This is the first time for children to experience national intangible cultural heritage sports. This event has cultivated a tacit understanding among the children. , It also strengthened their confidence, I hope to organize more activities like this in the future, so that children will fall in love with sports and improve their physical fitness.”

The activity not only enabled the children to fully understand the unique intangible cultural heritage of Zhangcun Township, but also aroused their enthusiasm for participating in sports and enhanced parent-child relationship. Both children and parents enjoyed happiness and joy during the activity, gained growth and enhanced their sense of cultural identity. Next, Zhangcun Town’s intangible cultural heritage parent-child games with the theme of “Our Village Games Welcome to the Asian Games” will be held successively in the cultural auditoriums of each village and other places, so that the wind of “Welcome to the Asian Games” intangible cultural heritage will blow every corner of Zhangcun Town!