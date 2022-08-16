A few days ago, the reporter learned from Xi’an High-tech Zone that at the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games, 159 athletes from Xi’an High-tech Zone fought hard and moved forward on behalf of various cities. A total of 245 people won medals, winning 57 gold medals and 42 silver medals. , 26 bronze medals, 53 people reached the national second-level athlete standard, and 41 people reached the national first-level athlete standard.

Among them, the football team composed of primary and secondary schools in the high-tech zone won the champion of men’s football group A, the runner-up of group B and C respectively; the champion of men’s baseball, the runner-up of softball and the runner-up of basketball; the swimming team won 16 golds and 6 silvers in individual individual events and all-around. , 14 bronzes; track and field events won 6 golds, 2 silvers, 2 bronzes; individual tennis events and teams won 8 golds, 4 silvers, and 1 bronze. In this Provincial Games, in addition to showing its advantages in traditional sports such as swimming, track and field, basketball and football, Xi’an High-tech Zone also showed strong competitiveness in gymnastics, baseball and softball.

It is understood that Xi’an High-tech Zone has always adhered to the development of sports and education as an important livelihood project, insisted on promoting the healthy development of young people as an important political task, continuously deepened the integration of sports and education, and gradually built a physical education system. A new situation in the development of “great integration”.

In addition to 30 traditional sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and track and field, special sports courses and club activities in the region also offer more than 20 special projects such as diabolo, rope skipping, bocce ball, hockey, baseball and softball. The sports performance and project characteristics of many schools such as swimming in Gaoxin No. At the same time, to promote the popularization and development of the “three major balls”, one of the “three major balls” of football, basketball and volleyball must be selected as one of the projects popularized by all members of the school. Grade” four-tier league system. Every year, nearly 400 teams participate in more than 700 games of the three major ball games at all levels. There are 180 football and basketball volleyball clubs in the district, and more than 50,000 students regularly participate in the three major ball sports.

Implement the reserve talent training project. Start the youth sports top talent training plan, guide schools to organically combine teaching and training, and set up a full-time (part-time) sports coach position in each school. , youth clubs, etc., formed more than 30 school amateur training teams, and established 10 district-level youth sports reserve talent training bases. It has successively trained and delivered more than 50 high-level student-athletes for Shanghai Tongji University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Beijing Sports University and other colleges and universities.

Since last year, the high-tech zone has realized the sharing of physical education resources. 30 schools open their sports fields to the public, providing 30 track and field fields, 52 basketball courts, 25 football fields, 31 table tennis courts, 20 badminton courts and 5 volleyball courts for free to meet sports needs. At the same time, schools are encouraged to cooperate with associations and clubs to jointly carry out teaching, training and competitions, and to mobilize the five main bodies of “teacher-student home-school-community”. 60 schools in the region cooperate with social organizations by purchasing services and other forms, forming a sports development support system. Work together.

It is reported that at present, there are 33 national football, basketball, volleyball, ice and snow schools and 24 national, provincial and municipal sports traditional schools in the high-tech zone, and have been recognized by the Ministry of Education as the “National Youth Campus Basketball Starry Training Camp”. (Cheng Jing）