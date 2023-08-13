The Integration of Sports and Education: Progress and Challenges Revealed at the Chengdu Universiade

Title: The Integration of Sports and Education Explored at Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu, China – The recently concluded Chengdu Universiade showcased the progress made in integrating sports and education in China. Nearly three years after the release of the “Opinions on Deepening the Integration of Sports and Education to Promote the Healthy Development of Youth,” Chinese college athletes demonstrated the stages of this integration with their excellent results. However, challenges remain in constructing high-level sports teams and fully implementing the integration to promote sports development.

The event saw the participation of both student-athletes and athletes who primarily focus on their sports training. Student-athletes, who attend regular schools and engage in training in their spare time, complemented athletes who have achieved outstanding athletic performances and then pursue education in colleges and universities. This diverse group contributed to the success of the Chinese delegation.

Hu Zhenzhuo, a men’s volleyball player who served as the flag bearer of the Chinese delegation, exemplifies the student-athlete category. Studying at Beijing Jingshan School and Tsinghua University, he balanced his studies with his training and competition commitments. On the other hand, high-level athletes independently trained by colleges and universities performed well in women’s basketball and track and field events. Beijing Normal University trained students such as Liu Yutong, Tang Ziting, Li Shuangfei, and Su Yuanyuan, who all contributed to the gold medal-winning women’s basketball team. Additionally, Xia Yuyu and Huang Huafeng, independently trained by Tsinghua University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology, respectively, excelled in their respective events.

However, while these achievements highlight the progress of integrating sports and education, more needs to be done to develop high-level student-athletes and achieve success in world competitions like the Olympics. Factors such as limited student sources, coaching resources, funding guarantees, and competition opportunities still pose challenges in realizing the full potential of integrating sports and education.

In response to these challenges, a new admissions policy has been implemented. The “Guiding Opinions on Further Improving and Regulating the Enrollment Work of High-Level Sports Teams in Colleges and Universities” sets higher requirements for candidates’ sports skills and cultural achievements. Starting in 2024, candidates with sports expertise will be directed towards sports majors. This new policy has led many colleges and universities to adjust their high-level sports team development methods and adapt to the changes.

Tsinghua University, renowned for its achievements in track and field, shooting, and basketball, has applied for the establishment of a physical education major to align with the new regulations. Other institutions such as Shanghai Jiaotong University, Sichuan University, and Harbin Institute of Technology have also applied for sports training and martial arts and traditional national sports majors. These programs, known as “sports single recruitment,” have lower cultural achievement requirements compared to high-level sports team enrollment.

Shanghai Jiaotong University, an early advocate for integrating sports and education, plans to start recruiting students for its sports training major in 2024. The university aims to retain traditional strengths while exploring new areas such as shooting and ice sports. The curriculum will incorporate existing high-quality courses, introducing new courses related to sports and education to promote students’ comprehensive development.

While progress has been made in integrating sports and education, there is still a long way to go in fully developing high-level student-athletes and achieving success on the world stage. The Chengdu Universiade serves as a platform to showcase the potential of this integration, urging colleges and universities to continue their efforts in nurturing and supporting student-athletes’ development.