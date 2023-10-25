The Intense Battle Begins: Updates from the 2023 FISU Football World Cup in Jinjiang

Title: The fierce battle for the 2023 FISU Football World Cup in Jinjiang is in full swing

Author: Liu Bing

The 2023 FISU Football World Cup kicked off in Jinjiang a few days ago, attracting 12 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams from 16 countries and regions. Wang Jiayi, Vice Minister of Education, graced the opening ceremony and officially declared the start of the competition.

In the opening match, China‘s Hohai University men’s team triumphed over Argentina’s National University of La Matanza with a score of 1-0, giving them a promising start. Meanwhile, in the women’s group match on the 24th, the Beijing Normal University women’s football team displayed their skills by scoring three consecutive goals after conceding one. They defeated Australia’s University of Sydney women’s football team with a final score of 3-1, securing an early qualification from the group stage.

Coach Bi Yan of the Beijing Normal University women’s football team shared her thoughts on the intense match against the University of Sydney, stating, “This is the second time we have faced the University of Sydney women’s football team on the stage of the FISU Football World Cup. They possess great physical strength and are formidable opponents.”

Commenting on the game, Sydney University women’s football player Chelsea Alaska Melissa Hromek expressed her appreciation for the experience, acknowledging their worthy adversaries and the warm hospitality of the Jinjiang locals. “There were many fans at the game. After the match, the fans enthusiastically took photos with us. This made us feel the friendliness and enthusiasm of the people of Jinjiang,” she said.

The FISU Football World Cup is a highly anticipated event organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and is considered the pinnacle of global university football competitions. Serving as an “upgraded version” of the eleven-a-side football event of the Universiade, this year’s tournament showcases 20 teams from 16 countries and regions such as China, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, and South Korea. These teams, carefully selected from the FISU member countries and regions, are powerhouses in university football.

Taking place from October 21 to 31, the competition provides exciting football action across 46 events in Jinjiang City. The men’s team of Hohai University and the women’s team of Beijing Normal University emerged victorious in the Chinese trials, earning them the privilege of representing the host nation, China.

Football enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming matches, as teams amp up the intensity and passion for their quest to claim the prestigious 2023 FISU Football World Cup title.

Share this: Facebook

X

