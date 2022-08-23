Home Sports The Inter transfer market and the fans on social media, from Skriniar to Acerbi
The Inter transfer market and the fans on social media, from Skriniar to Acerbi

The Nerazzurri people are accompanying the summer since the first negotiations with incredible emphasis: the club, while operating according to other levers, is always very clear what the sentiment of the supporters is, among the most loyal in all of Italy.

It seems trivial as a statement, but this Inter transfer market really took place on two crazy tracks as if they were a roller coaster. The summer session has not yet ended, but the Nerazzurri world has passed week by week from enthusiasm to disappointment, from discouragement to relief to the serenity with which the second half of August is being experienced. Obviously, there is talk of the reactions that characterize Milan outside Viale della Liberazione. At the headquarters, however, these months have been faced with extreme clarity despite the suboptimal conditions for operating in the market jungle.

