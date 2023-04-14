International (Hangzhou) Trailwalker Conference will be held tomorrow Smart Asian Games One-Stop Watch Live Streaming Lucky Draw to Give Gifts

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-14 09:25

Tomorrow morning, the International (Hangzhou) Trailwalking Conference, which has been away for three years, kicks off at the Track and Field Stadium of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Tens of thousands of Trailwalking enthusiasts walk on both sides of the Qiantang River, measure the spring of Hangzhou with their feet, and welcome the Asian Games in a sporty way. How to prepare before the game? What should I pay attention to during the game? What other benefits can I receive?

Judging from the latest weather forecast, the temperature on Trailwalker is 12°C-26°C and cloudy. Everyone should pay attention to sun protection and hydration. Have an early rest tonight. From 7:00 to 8:00 tomorrow morning, enter through gates 2 and 3 of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center at the intersection of Feihong Road. The security check gate is located on Stadium South Road, the inner road of the Olympic Sports Center. Please wear the conference clothes and the correct number Cloth for check-in. 8:45 for the opening ceremony, and set off together after the opening ceremony. The Trailwalking Conference is not for the purpose of competition, so there is no ranking award. Participants who complete the 5km/15km route within the specified time will receive the Trailwalker Honor Certificate; 30km runners will receive the Trailwalker Honor Certificate and Trailwalker Commemoration medals.

It is worth mentioning that the Hangzhou Asian Games mascot “Jiangnan Memory” will interact with citizens and friends on the spot; Asian Games One Station has set up an exclusive booth at the 5km turnaround point. Scan the QR code to collect the applet to get a custom mask for the Hangzhou Asian Games (the quantity is limited, while stocks last). Go to Alipay, search for “Asian Games”, and watch the event Participate in the lucky draw live and have a chance to win a blind box of Asian Games souvenirs, which is not to be missed!