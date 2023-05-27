“Yes, it is partly played here on this tournament, points out Yann Julien, coach of the Bleues, who solidly won their four matches of the day. My brain is boiling because I ask myself a thousand questions. We have very experienced players, who have accumulated titles and certainly have a bit of a lead, but nothing is set in stone. We also have to deal with the context because it’s not easy to be mentally and physically fit when we’re so stuck in the Women’s League season. These are ongoing discussions with the staff. »

“We know that there are several competitive teams possible, because we have a dense pool of players, everyone can claim a place and that’s very good, we are not resting on our laurels, assures Laetitia Guapo, 4th in the Tokyo Olympics and world champion last year. We feel that there is competition between us, but super positive, we push each other and we pull each other up. »