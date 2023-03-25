“There wasn’t much left on the box, but I was tired after four stages,” Vacek said in a press release. “Otherwise, I have a good feeling. It was quite windy, but I don’t want to make excuses that someone had more wind. I gave it my all, but I want to work on the time trials because I know I can ride them even better,” said the 20-year-old Trek rider- Segafrego, who finished fifteenth in the ranking of young competitors.
Eighth place, six seconds behind Vack, was enough for Schmid to maintain the overall lead. He beat fellow Briton James Shaw by 16 seconds to claim his fourth career win. He won the stage race for the second time, last year he dominated the Tour of Belgium.
|Cycle race International Week of Coppi and Bartali – 5th stage (18.6 km time trial):
|1. Cavagna (Fr.) 22:12
|2. Hepburn (Austr.) -18
|3. Healy (Ir.) -19
|4. Suter (Switzerland) -26
|5. Hayter (Brit.) -27
|6. BLACK -29
|7. M. VACEK -35
|…
|77. K. Vacek (all Czech Republic) -2:37.
|Final ranking:
|1. Schmid (Switzerland) 16:19:55
|2. Shaw (Brit.) -16
|3. Healy -22
|4. Padun (Ukr.) -1:07
|5. Hayter -1:19
|6. Pozzovivo (It.) -1:35
|…
|36. M. VACEK -17:28
|78. K. VACEK -1:01:01
|96. BLACK -1:15:24