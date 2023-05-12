The intrigues behind the sale of the Stade de France

Loading player

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis is the largest French stadium, it hosts the matches of the national soccer and rugby teams, in 2024 it will be the athletics stadium at the Paris Olympics and every year it hosts major concerts and many other events. It is the only facility in the world where both soccer and rugby World Cup finals have been played, but it has never been the stadium of a specific team: since 1998, the year in which it was opened, it has been a public facility management to a consortium which makes it available to French sport.

Given the absence of a stable team, the management of the plant is a constant commitment for the public administration and for the consortium that manages it, made up of two large industrial groups: Vinci and Bouygues, which operate in sectors of national interest such as telecommunications and transport. The accounts of the stadium have been at a loss for some time and now the huge costs associated with the organization of the Olympics will have to be added: for all these reasons, the French government he put it up for sale for the summer of 2025, when the current concession will expire.

The government’s decision immediately attracted great interest. The possibility of buying a stadium with more than 80,000 seats, already built and functioning, with large annexed and multifunctional spaces, and in the immediate vicinity of Paris, is a great opportunity. According to estimates made two years ago by the French government, the value of the plant is 647 million euros, but The world writes that it will take much less to buy it.

Among those interested there is above all Paris Saint-Germain, the very rich Parisian football club owned by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund. On 27 April it presented the first purchase offer, but there are many doubts about the true intentions of the club. Its management has in fact been clashing for some time with the Paris municipality over the fate of its current stadium, the Parc des Princes, which it rents out for around 2-3 million euros a year. And relations between the parties have worsened after the decision of the municipality – together with other French cities – not to broadcast the matches of the World Cup in Qatar in the squares.

The Parc des Princes began hosting PSG from 1972, i.e. two years after the club was founded in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris. It has one particular advantage: the location, as it is located on the edge of the historic center of Paris, with a view of the Eiffel tower. But it also and above all has limitations: it remains a public facility and has only 47,000 seats, few for a club that in recent years has become one of the most famous and followed in the world.

PSG would therefore like to renovate and significantly expand it, but to do so they are asking to take over the stadium area for 99 years. Last November he had presented an offer of 38 million euros, which the municipality had judged almost offensive: «Do you really think that the Parco dei Principi is worth less than Leandro Paredes [un ex giocatore del PSG pagato 50 milioni di euro, ora alla Juventus]?” commented the deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire.

Since then, even for the mayor Anne Hidalgo, the Parco dei Principi is not for sale. PSG is therefore evaluating other options, including the construction of a new peripheral stadium. The most valid alternative, however, seems to be the one that leads to the Stade de France, but there are those who believe that this interest is actually a move to stay at the Parco dei Principi. The world for example, he wonders whether the government is willing to sell its national sports facility to a foreign owner, while for the municipality the prospect of finding an unused Parco dei Principi is worrying above all from an economic point of view.

Added to this are the concerns of the football and rugby federations, which in the event of a change of ownership would have to renegotiate the agreements which have so far allowed the Stade de France to be used as if it were their stadium. Even at PSG, however, the Stade de France option creates some problems. It’s the big stadium he’s been looking for for some time, but it’s much further from the center of Paris and in an area that isn’t exactly characteristic. And Parisian fans are notoriously disliked by the Stade de France: the athletics track limits visibility, its structure is deemed too large for frequent use and there are known acoustic problems inside.

From here on, other offers could also arrive, which would therefore create an auction and a consequent increase in costs (PSG would not want to exceed too much the 500 million euros they would use to fix the Parco dei Principi). In recent months in France there has been talk of interest from UEFA, the confederation of European football, and FIFA, the governing body of world football.

In fact, both organizations have long wanted to acquire at least one large stadium to make it the permanent venue for some of their events: the finals of the European cups, in the case of UEFA, and the new FIFA Club World Cup, an organization which, moreover, already has some offices inside the Stade de France.