I actually wanted to make a text out of it. Now it has become a thread. It doesn’t matter, it’s about reaching as many people as possible – and showing how dirty IOC propaganda works.

Olympic education, so important.

THREAD

Every day there is more evidence that the IOC and its President Thomas Bach are not to be trusted. The IOC is an obscene Olympic lying machine. It is currently producing nothing but dirty propaganda #RussiaWar #Ukraine.

Let me prove this to with a disgraceful example

Thomas Bach and his propaganda servants wanted to create the impression that the war of extermination in Ukraine was nothing earth-shattering at all, but merely one of more than 70 armed conflicts+wars.

This is wrong in several respects.

It is a deliberate IOC falsification.

“Crisis Group has not engaged with or provided specific information to the IOC.” But even the Crisis Group’s diplomatic response leaves no other conclusion than that the IOC’s claims are a propagandistic distortion of the analysis.

Europe & Central Asia – 14 entries re 13 countries.

One war of extermination condemned by the United Nations. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Americas – 7 entries re 7 countries.

No war of extermination condemned by the United Nations.

Middle East and North Africa – 12 entries re 13 countries.

No war of extermination condemned by the United Nations.

