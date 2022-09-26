The midweek match against Casale was not played, the height at Brunod di Chatillon was not right. The team will return to the field on Wednesday 28

CHATILLON

A mocking defeat. The unregulated height of one of the two gates and the tracing of the Brunod playing field where the boundary lines that are carried out during a youth football tournament were still visible did not allow the dispute of Pdhae-Casale, scheduled match last Wednesday, 21 September and valid for the fourth first leg of group A of Serie D. This will result in the 0-3 defeat of the lower Aosta Valley club, which will now return to the field next Wednesday, 28 September, in the second midweek round against Stresa Vergante, away.

Returning to the match not played against Casale, the problem related to the door was detected only in the pre-match heating by the Casalesi managers, who asked for a verification of the doors by the host company: in fact, according to regulation, the 11-a-side football goals they must be 2.44 m high, with possibly a tolerance margin that can go up to a maximum of 2 cm (2.42 and 2.46) more or less.

After the measurement, the result showed that the height of one of the two doors did not respect the parameters of the regulation. In the 45 ‘available, the Pont Donnaz Hône Arnad Evançon was unable to fix the correct height of the goal and, as the conditions were not there to start the match, the referee, Rodigari of the Bergamo section, sent everyone definitively back to the locker rooms.

The Brunod pitch is not managed by the Pdhae, but by two other companies: Number 12 and Revosport and now with the Pdhae the problem will have to be solved as soon as possible.

These are the other matches of the round: Asti-Gozzano 1-1, Castanese-Sestri Levante 1-3, Fossano-Chieri 1-2, Sanremese-Bra 1-1 and Chisola-Stresa 0-2, Castellanzese-Vado 4-2, Derthona-Ligorna 1-1, Borgosesia-Legnano 1-4. The day will end with the Pinerolo-Fezzanese match, which will be played this afternoon at 3pm.

Ranking: Sanremese 10 points; Sestri Levante 9, Asti, Casale, Castellanzese 8; I go, Gozzano, Chieri 7; Borgosesia, Bra, Ligorna, Stresa Vergante 5; Pinerolo, Derthona 4; Pdhae, Castanese, Legano, Fezzanese 3; Fossano 1; Chisola 0. –