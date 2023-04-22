Home » The Islanders fight back against Carolina in the NHL play-offs, Minnesota crushes Dallas
The Islanders fight back against Carolina in the NHL play-offs, Minnesota crushes Dallas

The Islanders fight back against Carolina in the NHL play-offs, Minnesota crushes Dallas

Back to the wall after losing the first two games, the New York Islanders offered a reaction as late as spectacular Friday night against Carolina (5-1). While the score was 1-1 four minutes from the end of the last period, the New Yorkers passed four goals in 2’18” to the Hurricanes. A record in the play-offs. Kyle Palmieri restored the lead to the Islanders 16’9” from the last period, imitated by Matt Martin (16’53”), Scott Mayfield (18’11”) against an empty goal and Anders Lee (18’27”).

Minnesota won by the same score against Dallas to take the lead in its series after game 3. Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, the second of which at the start of the last period to close the suspense (4-1) . Another match without suspense in Florida where the Panthers did not exist against Boston (2-4). The Bruins took a four-goal lead midway through the third period before the Floridians salvaged the honor. Boston leads 2-1 in its first-round series.

Finally, Los Angeles needed an overtime to defeat the Edmonton Oilers (3-2 ap) and take the lead in their series. A brace from Connor McDavid put the Canadians ahead before Adrian Kempe equalized late in the second period. After a goalless third period, Trevor Moore gave the Kings the win after three minutes of overtime.

