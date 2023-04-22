The Islanders fight back against Carolina in the NHL play-offs, Minnesota crushes Dallas

Minnesota won by the same score against Dallas to take the lead in its series after game 3. Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, the second of which at the start of the last period to close the suspense (4-1) . Another match without suspense in Florida where the Panthers did not exist against Boston (2-4). The Bruins took a four-goal lead midway through the third period before the Floridians salvaged the honor. Boston leads 2-1 in its first-round series.