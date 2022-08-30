VOLPIANo

The “X” sign comes out in the match between VolpianoPianese and Borgaro first leg match of the first phase of the Italian Cup of Excellence in group 6. The VolpianoPianese at Goia di Volpiano impacts 1-1 with Borgaro at the end of an open face match , especially during the first 45 ‘.

VolpianoPianese designed by Mr. Licio Russo with an offensive 4-3-3, with Tunno between the posts, then back pack consisting of Cristino and Lima Barboso on the outside and with a pair of central Cavallari and Savva. In midfield Del Buono, Bernard and Borin, while as regards the offensive trident, in addition to Brunod and Artiglia, Di Masi played.

In the first 15 ‘of the game VolpianoPianese and Borgaro try to outdo each other, but the defense always prevails on the attack and the two goalkeepers are never called upon to make major interventions. The race, however, takes off at 20 ‘, when the guests of the former Pititto unlock it: from twenty-five meters in fact, Bellino leaves a stone that ends its run under the crossbar, with the home goalkeeper Tunno who is unable to avoid the net. Hosts who immediately try to react, but the Borgaro defense always manages to keep a good guard and close the first half ahead.

In the locker room, Mr. Russo plays the charge and the VolpianoPianese who returns to the pitch for the second 45 ‘is more enterprising and determined and the results are seen immediately: not even 2’ of play pass, that the hosts find parity: Di Masi on the right works a good ball, which he then bowl in a small area for Brunod, good at beating Aseglio with great coldness.

VolpianoPianese who also believes in the possibility of overturning the situation and also succeeds: at 20 ‘it is Di Masi who manages to throw it back in, but the shout of joy of the home attacker is strangled in the throat by the whistle of the referee , Framba of the Turin section, who cancels the net for offside.

From here to the final triple whistle the result will not change anymore and now next Sunday, September 4th, VolpianoPianese in the return leg will be forced to win, or even to draw, but from 2-2 onwards. –