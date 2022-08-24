The wait is over, the curtain rises on the 2022/2023 sports season of regional amateur football. To open the scene, this evening from 20, the teams of the championship of Excellence, on the field for the first round of the elimination rounds of the Italian Cup.

IN DEFENSE OF THE TITLE

It is up to Brian Lignano to defend the scepter won last December in the final won against Pro Gorizia, with Alessandro Moras’ team starting from the away match at Virtus Corno (referee Tomasetig from Udine).

In a grouping, that C, in which the Tricesimo and the newly promoted Forum Julii will try to enter the fight for the passage of the round. Double confrontation on the Udine-Pordenone axis is that in group B, with Pro Fagagna hosting Sanvitese (referee Gaudino di Maniago) and Spal Cordovado receiving Codroipo (Caputo di Pordenone). Curiously, these are two races that had already taken place in the last edition in the event. Pro Cervignano restarts from its pitch, in group D, which, after the sensational salvation obtained in the last championship, awaits the visit of the newly promoted Juventina in the match directed by Gambin of Udine. Given the unavailability of Enzo Bearzot, in the other race of the group, the municipal of Villesse will be the one to baptize the season of Pro Gorizia and Sistiana Sesljan (Anaclerio di Trieste).

Group A is the whole Pordenone area, with the ambitious Chions who will try to confirm the good things done in the pre-season on the field of a River Veneto Bannia (referee Garraoui from Pordenone) eager to save himself with a few less worries than last season . The unprecedented challenge is completed by the referee Biscontin from Pordenone, between Tamai and the newly promoted Maniago Vajont. In group E, all Julian, two derbies are scheduled: Kras-Chiarbola Ponziana (referee Visentini from Udine) and Zaule-San Luigi (Moschion from Gradisca d’Isonzo).

THE RULES

The five teams that will win their respective groups and the three best runners-up will access the quarter-finals (21 September). They will then be paired according to a special ranking with the first five that will be occupied by the first-ranked teams and the remaining three by the best second-placed teams. The winners will advance to the semifinals, scheduled with home and away matches (5 October and 30 November) which will qualify the two finalists who will compete on 7 January in Tamai. The winner will then access the national stage which is giving away a place in Serie D.