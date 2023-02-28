Antonio Tiberi, a 21-year-old Italian professional cyclist, has been sentenced by the San Marino court to pay a €4,000 fine for killing a cat. On June 21, Tiberi, who rides for the American team Trek-Segafredo and has lived in San Marino since 2022, had looked out the window of his apartment and fired an air rifle at a passing cat. He had hit him on the head, killing him. It would in itself be a story full of unusual details, but there is a further one: the cat belonged to the family of Federico Pedini Amato, current Minister of Tourism and Post of San Marino who in the past was also Captain Regent, i.e. head of state (in San Marino there are two Captains Regent and they hold the position for six months).

After the conviction, Trek-Segafredo suspended Tiberi until 28 March, who was supposed to participate tomorrow Laigueglia Trophy, which takes place every year in this period in Liguria. Tiberi will also miss other races: the Strade Bianche, the Tirreno-Adriatico, the Paris-Nice and the Milan-San Remo. According to Gazzetta dello Sport risk even being fired from the team.

It was Pedini Amato who reported the cat’s death to the San Marino gendarmerie. The gendarmes had arrived in Tiberi by cross-referencing data on residents in the area with the list of gun owners. Tiberi, already quite well known in the world of professional cycling (he won the medal of bronze at the 2018 European Championships and the gold medal in the junior time trial at the 2019 World Championships) had been living in San Marino since March. It is not uncommon for professional sportsmen to move there, due to the favorable tax regime. The carbine used to kill the cat had been purchased in mid-June, it has now been confiscated.

In November, Tiberi testified before the judge, explaining that he did not want to kill the cat, but that he wanted to check the range of the rifle. However, he had admitted to having aimed at the animal, without however thinking that the shot could be fatal.

The 4,000 euro fine decided by the judge was contested by many citizens of San Marino and in particular by Federico Pedini Amato himself, who considers it too low. To the Corriere della Sera ha said that the cat didn’t bother anyone and that his three-year-old daughter adored it: «You can’t kill a pet and get away with a 4,000 euro fine. I appreciated that the boy admitted the fact, having said that we do not need to give residence to these people ».