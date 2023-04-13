After the recent listing on Euronext Growth Paris in October TaTaTu, the Italian social network that rewards users for the time they spend on the platform, has chosen to extend its network to the world of sport as well by signing two collaborations: the first with Miami Football Club, an American soccer team based in Florida that plays in the USL Championship; the second concerns the prestigious Globe Soccer Awards event held in Dubai and where, every year, the best players in the world are awarded together with coaches, agents, journalists and much more.

It is, therefore, a path that sees TaTaTu as the protagonist in a sector capable of offering various opportunities, starting from the vast audience enjoyed by football, up to the possibility of creating social content, and not only, linked to this sport.

For subscribers to the platform created by the entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino, it will be a great opportunity to take advantage of new products and experiences that will be offered in the TaTaTu app through auctions and e-commerce.

The Globe Soccer Awards is one of the main events where the most prestigious names in the world football scene are awarded. In the last edition, players of the caliber of Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos were awarded, together with the coach Carlo Ancelotti and legends of the past such as the Brazilian Romario.

“Miami FC is a world-class club with extremely passionate fans. Our goal, through this partnership, is to elevate the fan experience all year round, offering prizes, exclusive content and unique opportunities to connect and interact as a community – comments Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu -. While the Globe Soccer Awards is one of the most important showcases in the world where high-profile awards are presented to sportsmen and women. These two new collaborations will give us the push to provide TaTaTu users with ever more new and original content».

TaTaTu’s mission is, from the beginning, as original as it is noble: to pay back the people who spend their time on the platform. Since then, the TaTaTu community has continued to grow, and the model created by the film producer and entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino is depopulating.