Dolomiti Energia Trentino falls at the Gran Canaria Arena and remains nailed to the penultimate place in Group B with just 2 victories.

94-88 the final result, among the landlords the star performer is Brussino with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 fouls suffered, also in evidence Inglis (14+6+4 assists) and Benite (14 in 18 minutes).

An excellent Spaniard (21+4+4 assists and 6 fouls suffered), Flaccadori (17 with 4 assists), Forray (12+2 steals) and Ladurner (12+4, 6/9 FG) are in double figures for Dolomiti Energia ), no evening for foreigners.