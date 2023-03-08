Home Sports The Italian soul of Trento fights, but in the end gives way to Gran Canaria
The Italian soul of Trento fights, but in the end gives way to Gran Canaria

Dolomiti Energia Trentino falls at the Gran Canaria Arena and remains nailed to the penultimate place in Group B with just 2 victories.

94-88 the final result, among the landlords the star performer is Brussino with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 fouls suffered, also in evidence Inglis (14+6+4 assists) and Benite (14 in 18 minutes).

An excellent Spaniard (21+4+4 assists and 6 fouls suffered), Flaccadori (17 with 4 assists), Forray (12+2 steals) and Ladurner (12+4, 6/9 FG) are in double figures for Dolomiti Energia ), no evening for foreigners.

