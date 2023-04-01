Home Sports The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world rankings, and will play the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami
Sports

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world rankings, and will play the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

by admin
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world rankings, and will play the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Saturday morning the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner he beat the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world rankings, in the semifinal of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. Sinner will then play the final of the tournament, on Sunday at 7 pm Italian time, against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who he has never beaten in five official matches so far. For Sinner it will also be an opportunity to win a Masters 1000 for the first time in his career, that is one of the 9 most prestigious tournaments for professional tennis after the four of the so-called Grand Slam. “I’m very happy, it was an incredible match,” he said Sinner shortly after the victory.

Sinner and Alcaraz are 21 and 19 years old respectively, and commentators have been saying for some time that theirs could become the next big rivalry in the world of men’s tennis.

See also  The three former logos in the new jerseys of the Dolomites. "We want to get to professionalism"

You may also like

The timeshare map: so football is becoming a...

From gunner to kolkhoznik. Drulák about potatoes, goals...

Make a Wish realizes the dream of Antonio,...

Stand and stream from Planica ski flying

Are there the most beautiful beaches in Greece...

Cremonese Atalanta, the probable formations of the Serie...

Třinec goes the Nagan way! After Sparta, it’s...

The digitization of sports services pushes Italians to...

Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game

Sinner-Alcaraz 2-1 Jannik in Miami final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy