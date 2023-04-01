Saturday morning the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner he beat the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world rankings, in the semifinal of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. Sinner will then play the final of the tournament, on Sunday at 7 pm Italian time, against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who he has never beaten in five official matches so far. For Sinner it will also be an opportunity to win a Masters 1000 for the first time in his career, that is one of the 9 most prestigious tournaments for professional tennis after the four of the so-called Grand Slam. “I’m very happy, it was an incredible match,” he said Sinner shortly after the victory.

Sinner and Alcaraz are 21 and 19 years old respectively, and commentators have been saying for some time that theirs could become the next big rivalry in the world of men’s tennis.