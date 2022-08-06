2022 represented a turning point for the made in Italy TV series available on streaming platforms. In fact, there were several new productions that during this year involved Italian directors and actors. If you missed it, here are which ones to absolutely recover this summer. 1. The ignorant fairies – Disney + Ferzan Ozpetek has made the reboot of one of his best-known films, just over twenty years after the original work. The story is almost identical to that of the feature film: Antonia (Cristiana Capotondi) loses her husband Massimo (Luca Argentero) in an accident and discovers that the man had a double life. In fact, she also had a relationship with Michele (Eduardo Scarpetta) and had trusted friends whom she did not know about her existence. Dramatic, profound and moving. With a stellar cast. 2. Bang Bang Baby – Prime Video ‘Bang bang baby’ is one of the revelation series of 2022, the first Italian produced by Prime Video. The very young Arianna Becheroni plays the role of Alice. For ten years the girl believed that her father was dead, but she discovers that he was arrested for ‘Ndrangheta. She sets out in search of her parent and she too begins to enter the world of crime. The series was inspired by the true story of Marisa Merico, told in the autobiographical novel ‘The Untouchable’. The series suitable for those who love action and intrigue. 3. Di4ri – Netflix A series of 15 episodes that addresses the problems of those experiencing the transition from childhood to adolescence. The protagonists are in fact the 2D students of the Ischia middle school. In each episode one of the boys becomes the narrator and tells the story from his point of view, accompanied by thoughts and reflections. A series that talks about and to young people, but which can also be useful and enjoyable for an audience of …