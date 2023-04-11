Not since the 2005/2006 season have three Italian teams been in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the most coveted tournament in European football. From tonight Inter, Milan and Napoli will try to qualify for the semi-finals, where two of them could meet: an eventuality that would guarantee Italy a secure place in the final. Inter will have to play the quarterfinals against Portuguese side Benfica, while Milan and Napoli will be against each other in the first Italian “derby” in the Champions League in eighteen years. The first leg matches are scheduled between today and tomorrow, the return matches on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

In the last month, the presence of three Italians in the quarter-finals of the Champions League – and another three in the two secondary tournaments (Europe and Conference League) – has been described rather hastily as a sign of recovery for all of Italian football, notoriously in difficulty and far from the levels of the past. However, one of the first to disagree with those who spoke of a “rebirth” was the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, who in the championship break had pointed out that between Inter, Milan and Naples there were only “seven-eight » Italian players.

Furthermore, it had been two years since the Italians had not reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They haven’t played in a final since 2017 and haven’t won it for thirteen years. In recent years the growing disparity between the richest European teams and all the others has confined them to a marginal role, so much so that not even Juventus has managed to win it despite being Italian champions for nine consecutive seasons.

Until now, the objective of the Italian clubs has been to advance as much as possible in the tournament, even knowing they cannot win it, driven above all by the search for income linked to results and television rights which, for their budgets, still represent the difference between years closed in positive or in the negative.

Talking about recovery for the movement seems reckless also judging by the path taken so far by Inter, Milan and Naples. In the group stage they had the merit of qualifying quite clearly and, in the case of Inter and Napoli, after overcoming very competitive opponents such as Barcelona and Liverpool. In the round of 16, however, they were helped by favorable draws that pitted them against Porto, Tottenham and Frankfurt, three teams within reach and in the case of Tottenham in evident difficulty.

The quarter-final draws were even more favourable, as the knockout stage draw was effectively split in two. On the one hand, Inter, Benfica, Milan and Napoli, four medium-high level teams that will be able to battle each other for access to the final; on the other the real favourites: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea, who will therefore eliminate each other as has already happened in the round of 16 with Liverpool-Real Madrid and PSG-Bayern.

Precisely for these reasons, even if we cannot speak of a real recovery for the Italian movement, Inter, Milan and Napoli find themselves faced with the great opportunity to achieve unthinkable goals at the beginning of the season.

Inter will play the first leg of the quarter-finals away to Lisbon tonight and the second leg at home. It doesn’t come at a good time, at least in the league: it’s one of the worst-performing teams in Serie A and hasn’t won since 5 March. However, the Champions League as well as the Italian Cup are still two objectives on which to focus a lot to save the season. Benfica, on the other hand, is in a completely different situation. They lead the Portuguese league and on April 7 lost their first competitive match in the last two months, after being unbeaten for a long time. They are also considered one of the most interesting teams in Europe this season, due to their attacking style of play and the great technical quality of their players.

There is even more attention on Milan and Naples, as always when two teams from the same country face each other in the cup. The first is the reigning Italian champion team, the other will be in a few weeks. They have already met twice in the league. Last September, in Milan, Napoli won 2-1, thus ending Milan’s unbeaten run by taking first place in the standings which it still holds, solo. In the second leg, played on 2 April, Milan surprisingly won 4-0 in a match in which Napoli looked truly vulnerable for the first time this season. The result also made the double-header in the Champions League particularly unpredictable.

The other quarter-final matches scheduled these days are Manchester City-Bayern Munich, champions of England and Germany respectively, and Real Madrid-Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, reigning champions of the tournament, have a good chance of reaching the semi-finals given the difficulties of Chelsea, eleventh in the league. Manchester City-Bayern Monaco is instead considered much more balanced.

