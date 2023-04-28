The ITTF is planning a new move, this time it will join forces with China in the Olympic table tennis event or there will be major changes – yqqlm

Original title: The International Table Tennis Federation is brewing new moves. This time it will join hands with China in the Olympic table tennis event or there will be major changes

On April 25, ITTF President Petra Sorin visited Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Director of the State Sports General Administration in Beijing. Later, the organization issued a related press release, which released an important content: the ITTF is planning to join hands with the Chinese Olympic Committee to increase the number of medals in the table tennis event of the Los Angeles Olympics.

During the meeting, Petra Sorin made a brief update on the main points of the ITTF's preparations for the table tennis event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the Chinese Olympic Committee, and discussed the joint efforts of both parties to strive for a table tennis event in 2028. The Los Angeles Olympics strives for more medals for table tennis.

At present, there are five sub-events in the Olympic table tennis event, namely: men’s and women’s teams, men’s and women’s singles, and mixed doubles. Among them, mixed doubles is a new event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Each of these five events has a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal, for a total of 15 medals. Considering the background of Olympic slimming and the difficulty of adding events in one event, if you want to increase the number of medals in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the only feasible way is to set two bronze medals in a single event.

As we all know, table tennis became an official event in the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Among the past nine Olympics, only the 1992 Barcelona Olympics had a tie for bronze medals. At that time, Chinese player Ma Wenge and South Korean Kim Jae-soo both lost in the semi-finals, and each won a men’s singles third place. In women’s singles, South Korea’s Hyun Jung-hwa and North Korea’s Lee Bun-hee both won bronze medals, and they partnered with Hong Ci-ok and Yu Shun-bok respectively to become the third place in women’s doubles. Kang Hee-chan/Lee Cheol-seung and Kim Jae-soo/Yoo Nam-kui, also from South Korea, became the men’s doubles bronze medalists.

According to the relevant qualifications and quota allocation regulations of the Olympic Games, a national or regional association in table tennis can only have a maximum of three male and female players to participate in the table tennis event. Among them, two male and female singles players each participate, and only one pair of mixed doubles players are shortlisted. This also means that even if the number of medals in the Los Angeles Olympics does increase as expected by the ITTF, if the National Table Tennis Championships still reach the finals in all individual events in the Olympic Games after Beijing 2008, then the change of adding a bronze medal Little impact on the Chinese table tennis team. But looking around the world, for many players from foreign associations, if they can win a medal, it will have a very important positive effect on the promotion of athletes, associations and even the entire table tennis movement in that country or region.

At present, in the World Table Tennis Championships and other events hosted by the ITTF, each individual event is tied for third place, and the loser of the semi-finals can win a medal without having to fight for the bronze medal.

