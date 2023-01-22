Giuseppina Giugliano brings Italy together every day and, in the end, split it in two: on one side her supporters, on the other her skeptics. On the one hand, those who cheer for the janitor who wakes up in Naples, goes to work in Milan and returns home during the day because the train pass costs less than rent and groceries in the Lombard capital. On the other hand, those who don’t believe her story and try to disassemble it with a calculator and railway timetable in hand. We cling to the suspicion that it’s all true and we ideally applaud Giuseppina’s passage, her heroic daily struggle to save as much savings as possible from a puny salary, without cutting off roots with one’s land.