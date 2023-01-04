Original title: The Jinmen Tigers will maintain a relatively stable lineup next season

Tianjin Daily reporter Gu Ying

Yesterday was January 3rd, a year ago today, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, who had just started again, defeated the Cangzhou Lions in the last round of the regular season of the Chinese Super League, fulfilling the honor of head coach Yu Genwei The previous promise of “not playing play-offs, going home at the end of the season”. At that time, the Jinmen Tigers completed a task that many people thought was impossible at the beginning of the season, which was somewhat tragic. A year has passed in the blink of an eye, the 2022 season is running smoothly, and the Jinmen Tigers, who are finally locked in the 8th place in the league, have now started their annual long vacation, but for the new season, there is no vacation at the club level .

Yesterday, the Jinmen Tigers Club held a first-team work meeting. The focus of the meeting involved the personnel adjustment framework plan for the new season, as well as detailed issues such as team regrouping and winter training location selection.

With the end of the 2022 season, the work contracts of more than half of the players in the Jinmen Tigers, including foreign aid, have expired, and a small number of players have expired on loan. Among the players whose “contract year” expires naturally, except for some old players who are facing retirement, the club and the coaching staff have already discussed new work contracts with them. With a one-year work contract, the Jinmen Tigers Club will also work hard to “retain” him.

Based on this, it can be seen that the Jinmen Tigers entering the 2023 season will no longer undergo a major “replacement” like before the start of last season, but will have a relatively stable personnel team that will continue from the 2022 season. Key position adjustments, reinforcements, and the development of reserves for young players with room for development.

Since there is no exact timetable for the start of the Chinese Super League, the Jinmen Tigers did not announce the exact time for the holiday before the holiday. However, the coaching staff issued a training plan for the players during the holiday. I hope everyone can keep up. Good physical condition. In addition, the coaching staff also used the relatively stable performance of the team this season as an example to emphasize the importance of winter training reserves and remind everyone to pay attention and work hard in the new winter training cycle in the future. As for the selection of the winter training location, the club is currently in contact with several “options” in the south.

Although the season is changing, it may be a bit lonely for the fans, but the Jinmen Tigers Club is currently organizing and planning some selection activities for the 2022 season, and everyone can participate from a new level. In addition, in the new season, there will be brand-new changes involving the team’s game uniforms and other details. The Jinmen Tigers returning to their home court will have a completely new look.