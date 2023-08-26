The jokers helped again, Hapal carrying his wife’s cakes to the cabin. She guessed we’d win, he laughed

“We helped each other with substitutions just like last time at home, but it wasn’t easy. We won a tough match,” said Baník Ostrava coach Pavel Hapal, who brought cakes from his wife to the cabin after the match. “She probably guessed that we would win today. Otherwise, they would probably go in the trash,” laughed Hapal.

The Dynamo players had a well-prepared tactic for home pressure on the wings, and they practically did not let crosses into the box, where Ladislav Almási struggled a lot. The home team was only helped by a half-time substitution. Among the South Bohemian stoppers, the lost Almási was replaced by the Nigerian Tanko, and the not entirely visible Jiří Boula was replaced by David Buchta in the middle of the pitch.

And the jokers made the stands happy, from which whistles were heard in the first half and at the end of the second half. In the 65th minute, Tanko hit a deflected Bucht’s shot, and eight minutes later the fast-footed striker used Bucht’s superb vertical for the defense.

“Today, Tanko took care of the offside, but above all he got the pass exactly as he needed it,” Hapal praised the situation before Baník’s second goal.

With two goals into the goal of Martin Janáček from České Budějovice, Tanko doubled his goal contribution to date. “He’s getting into it. It’s a new competition for him, but he’s getting used to it. He kept his cool today,” praised Hapal, who once again bet on three stoppers.

Instead of the Albanian Bitri, who left during the week for a more lucrative offer in the Norwegian league, Karel Pojezný was included in the starting line-up of Baník for the first time this season. “I waited three months, but it was worth the wait,” the defender confided.

He is said to be comfortable playing in three at the back. “We are stronger. It was already going against Slavia, she scored a lucky goal, otherwise she had nothing and it was the same against Budějovice. I don’t remember them having any chance at all, maybe one in the first half, but otherwise nothing,” Pojezné was pleased.

The newly formed trio of Blažek-Frydrych-Pojezný did not allow České Budějovice to score for the first time in the season. “They didn’t make mistakes. All three performed very well. Even though Ene (Bitri) and I were stronger in the air, Frýďa Hlavé was also winning,” Hapal praised the newly formed trio.

On Tuesday in the cup match in Hlučín and especially on Saturday at home against Mladá Boleslav, Hapal will have to form a defensive line again, as Ostrava captain Filip Blažek did not finish the match against Český Budějovice. “We had five stoppers, two are injured, one left and suddenly we only have two. I don’t know what’s wrong with Blažek, we’ll see after the examination,” Hapal sighed.

