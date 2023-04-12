It happened in Lisbon before the Champions League match between Benfica and Inter

A person bursts in during live TV to show a bag of cocaine and the journalist becomes furious. It happened during the connection of Sportitalia from Lisbon, before the Champions League match between Benfica and Inter. While the journalist Tancredi Palmeri was speaking, one person showed a bag that apparently contained cocaine. The reporter – enraged – moved the bag away from the shot and railed against the protagonist of the unscheduled event.