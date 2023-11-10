the journey of the Paralympic flame revealed, from the cradle of parasport, in England, to Paris

Who says return of the Games says return of the flame. Paris 2024 keeps repeating it: the Paralympic Games (JP) – from August 28 to September 8 – will be the ” return match “ of the Olympic Games (OG), which will be held from July 26 to August 11, with the “same project and the same ambition”. As for the Olympic Games, the flame, this time Paralympic, will open the celebrations.

If the Olympic flame will crisscross French territory for three months from May 2024, the Paralympic torch relay will be more intense since it will cross all regions of France in just four days, from August 25 to 28 2024. The Organizing Committee (Cojop) unveiled its route on Friday November 10.

“While the flame of the Olympic Games will be extinguished at the Olympic Closing Ceremony, the flame of the Paralympic Games will be ignited in Stoke Mandeville”, announces Paris 2024. This village, located northwest of London, is the symbolic cradle of Paralympic sport. It was in his hospital that the German neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organized, in parallel with the London Olympic Games in 1948, a sports competition for veterans of the Second World War with spinal cord injuries to accelerate their recovery. The ninth edition of these Games – called the “World Wheelchair and Amputee Games” then the “Stoke Mandeville International Games” – in 1960 is considered the first Paralympic Games.

Fifty cities committed to sport for all

The flame will then arrive in the host country via the Channel Tunnel. The handover ceremony will take place on August 25, halfway between the United Kingdom and France, where twenty-four English athletes will be joined by twenty-four French athletes. Upon its arrival on the French coast at Calais, the flame will split into twelve flames. Their number corresponds to the duration of these first Summer Paralympic Games organized in France: the day of lighting the cauldron and the eleven days of competition.

Thus, unlike the Olympic flame, several Paralympic flames will be able to shine simultaneously, which will make it possible to pass through fifty cities, spread across all regions. They will each take their own path before gathering in Paris on August 28. The cauldron will then be lit during the opening ceremony of the Games.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the journey of the Olympic flame

The journey of the twelve flames “will highlight cities that are committed to greater inclusion in sport”, details the organization. These were identified in consultation with the French Paralympic and Sports Committee. Among them, Rouen, Chartres and Troyes support the practice of sport for all and offer, for example, para tennis, adapted baseball and sledge hockey. The Paralympic flame will be carried by a thousand “scouts”, selected between June and October 2023 on the basis of their sporting, territorial or solidarity commitments.

From the Champs-Elysées to Concorde

Eight hundred of them will carry the flame individually, while the other two hundred will embark on collective relays made up of twenty-four participants each. Some of these collective relays are organized by the French sports movement with the aim of making visible various players in parasport, such as former Paralympians and young parasporters but also those around people with disabilities.

Paris 2024: "These Games will be seen as a turning point in the history of the Paralympic movement"

The relay will allow “to open minds around parasport and promote its practice to a wide audience”, estimates para-athlete Dimitri Pavadé. The silver medalist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in long jump will be one of the four “captains” of the torch bearers, alongside Mona Francis, European paratriathlon champion and Olympic swimming champions Laure and Florent Manaudou.

Like the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, on the Seine, for the first time in their history, the Paralympic Games will open outside of a stadium. On August 28, 2024, the parade of athletes will leave the Champs-Elysées to arrive at Place de la Concorde. “The world-famous sports sites but also the most beautiful Parisian monuments will highlight the performances of Paralympic athletes”announces Paris 2024.

