the joy of Djokovic who wins his 23rd Grand Slam – Corriere TV

The Serbian beats Ruud and wins Roland Garros. He now holds the all-time major record

Novak Djokovic scrive a piece of history at Roland Garros in Paris, defeating Casper Ruud with a score of 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 and winning for the third time – after the successes of 2016 and 2021 – and conquering the 23rd Grand Slam title, detaching Rafa Nadal (still at 22 ) at the top of the special classification. Roger Federer, who retired in 2022, stopped at 20. Nole also became the first tennis player to win all four Majors at least three times (Video from Stories Instagram @djokernole)