the joy of Gianmarco Tamberi high jump world champion – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Gianmarco Tamberi won the gold medal in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The blue triumphed by exceeding the measure of 2.36 meters. Silver to the American JuVaughn Harrison. Bronze goes to the Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim.

The 31-year-old from the Marches, from the Fiamme Oro, Olympic champion in Tokyo2020, made a mistake once at 2.25, a measure he passed on the second attempt. Then he passed the 2.29, 2.33 and 2.36 (best jump of the year) in the first test. Tamberi and Harrison then fought for first and second place on the podium at 2.38. (LaPresse)

August 22, 2023 – Updated August 22, 2023 , 10:45 pm

