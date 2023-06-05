Home » The judge from the drunken case was sparkling again. He conceded a goal that wasn’t. He got a stop sign and a fine
The judge from the drunken case was sparkling again. He conceded a goal that wasn't. He got a stop sign and a fine

Do you remember the four-year-old drunken case of football referee Milan Šefara, who was in a drunken state at a youth match in Beroun? Now the same judge has become visible again. In the duel between Lišan and Řevničov in the district championship, he incorrectly conceded a goal to the home team at 2:2, for which he earned an eight-game suspension and a financial fine from the relevant referees’ commission.

