The magistrate of the Investigating Court number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres, has set a new date for the statement of the former lover of the retired General of the Civil Guard Francisco Espinosa, investigated in the ‘Mediator case’, and for the businessman Luis Monzón, from the Lopesán Group. Both will take place on Thursday, April 13, starting at 10:00 a.m.

As ‘Vozpópuli’ advanced and Europa Press has confirmed in legal sources, this new date for the testimonials arrives after the magistrate agreed to suspend and postpone them despite the fact that he set them for the end of March. In the order, the judge warned that they should adopt “due measures to preserve its diffusion in the media”.

According to the summary of the case, General Espinosa came to ask the “mediator” of the plot, Antonio Navarro Tacoronte, and another businessman investigated to hire their lover for 3,000 euros a month to perform administrative tasks in a company.

For his part, Monzón would have been one of the people Espinosa contacted so that other defendants made their way in their businesses in the Canary Islands. In his judicial statement, Espinosa indicated that he would have made arrangements for important businessmen from the Canary Islands to meet with Antonio Bautista –a businessman who was also investigated– to try to install solar panels in his business.

One of those companies was the Lopesan hotel group, although the general explained that they did not come to fruition and that he only made the presentations because he wanted Bautista to give him a job after retirement. “That’s why I made an effort to try to get him to meet with people from the Lopesan groupbut I did not promote the hiring by forcing anyone,” he added.

Thus, these two testimonial statements would revolve around the figure of Espinosa, the only defendant in the case who remains in pretrial detention pending the completion of the analysis of his electronic devices and bank accounts.

The mediator network

In this case, the alleged existence of a network headed by the general, the former socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbeloaka ‘Tito Berni’the nephew of former deputy Taishet Fuentes Gutiérrez and the Canarian businessman Antonio Navarro Tacoronte who would have dedicated himself to collecting money -although also trips and parties- in exchange for political favors.

According to the investigators, the plot would be made up of a criminal organization “formed mainly by three pillars and a clear link between all those investigated.” I would count on “a perfectly structured hierarchy and defined, with a clear division of functions and dedicated to the commission of crimes related to corruption such as bribery and influence peddling”.

The investigations indicate that the group was persecuting “orn obvious profit-making objective by obtaining economic enrichment as well as different personal benefits as a result of illegal actions”.