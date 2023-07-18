The Jumbo-Visma stable is considering a lawsuit against the fan who caused the car accident at the Tour

But he will not be arrested unless Kuss files a lawsuit against him. “The team might. We’ll find out how and when,” team representatives answered when asked if the American would seek to punish the fan.

The incident took place after about 40 kilometers of Sunday’s stage. Vingegaard’s two other assistants, Nathan van Hooydonck and Dylan van Baarle, were also on the ground. “The road was narrowing in the city and we were just about to slow down and let the leak go. And then, unfortunately, someone just wanted to take a selfie there. I really didn’t expect it,” said Kuss.

Even the 2019 champion Egan Bernal, whose Ineos Grenadiers team did not avoid a fall, urged fans to “give the riders space to race”. In a statement, the Cofidis stable told viewers: “You don’t need a mobile phone to create memories”.

A similar incident from 2021, when cyclists were hit by a fan with a sign she was trying to show to the camera on a passing motorcycle, had a legal impact. The public prosecutor demanded a four-month probation for her for unintentional bodily harm, but in the end she got away with a fine of 1,200 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

