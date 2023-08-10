The junior girls’ sprint relay team won bronze at the EC, the high jumper Järvinen was fourth

Sprinters Hana Blažková, Terezie Táborská, Nikola Musilová and Adéla Tkáčová won bronze in the 4×100 meter relay at the European Junior Championships. The high-flyer Tomas Järvinen was also close to another Czech medal in Jerusalem, in the end he took fourth place. With a performance of 215 centimeters, he equaled his personal record and lost to the third Slovakian, Robert Ruffín, only because of a worse record. The relay advanced to the finals from the morning heat from third place in the season’s best time of 44.84, the junior girls even reduced their maximum in the afternoon thanks to successful relays and secured the podium with a performance of 44.68. The German team won the gold ahead of the British team. The son of former Czechoslovak representative Róbert Ruffíni jumped up to 215 cm including this height on the first attempt, Järvinen needed three attempts at 212 cm and cleared 215 cm the second time. The title went to Swede Melwin Lycke Holm, the son of the 2004 Olympic champion and four-time indoor world champion, jumping 218 cm on his first attempt. The junior women’s competition on Wednesday was for a change dominated by the daughter of former European champion Dragutin Topič, Angelina, the Serbian athlete secured the gold with a performance of 190 cm. The Czech expedition in Jerusalem has six medals to its credit before the evening’s culmination of the championship. In front of the sprinters, the winning runners Lurdes Gloria Manuel (400 m) and Karolína Jarošová (3000 m) took care of the rest, silver discus thrower Jan Svozil and Ondřej Gajdoš with Natália Millerová, who finished third in the 1500 m race.

Related