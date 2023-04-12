Juventus launches its first official beer: Juventus Beer is born, produced and distributed by El Original Srl under license from the Juventus Football Club

He communicated it himself Moulay Driss El Faria, a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Vigevano, owner of 25H Holding, which owns the licensed brand. The company, founded in 2019, has revolutionized the spirits market by launching the “colored bubbles”, sparkling wine in four shades of fluorescent color. An absolute novelty in the world that has allowed it to grow exponentially until it reaches 2.5 million euros in turnover and 10 million in company value in a very short time.

The Juventus Beer arrives in Italy at the end of April on the shelves of large-scale retail supermarkets. The Turin club’s beer was born with the intention of combining the ideas and entrepreneurial spirit of Moulay Driss El Faria, who has already launched several beers, above all Bombeer in collaboration with Bobo Vieri, and the many black and white fans present all over the world representing a potentially huge market.

With the launch of its own beer lat Juventus aims to further expand the club’s range of presences in the various product areas and not just in the merchandising typical of all sports clubs. The Turin team has always been open to new challenges: just think that among the big names in Serie A it was the first to have its own facility, the Allianz Stadium, one of the candidates to host the 2032 European Football Championship if they were assigned to Italy.

