Di Maria takes the Bianconeri by the hand. Vlahovic, stopped by the Var, fails to make an impact. Bad purple attack, Dodô disaster.

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 6: little work, does it carefully;

Danilo 6: he suffers from the pressure, but on his side the viola often wrap themselves up;

Bremer 6,5: Italiano tries to remove his points of reference and he responds by walling up everything that comes within range;

Alex Sandro 5,5: perhaps the most in difficulty of the Juventus defense. He takes a big risk playing a meaningless ball;

DeSciglio 6: Minnesota’s solid faithful soldier puts his hand in the action of the goal;

Loctelli 7: Double, triple, quadruple and press anywhere in midfield. Indispensable to support the trio of aces + Kostic chosen by Allegri;

Rabiot 6,5: after thirty seconds he decides that the match must become a guerrilla one, immediately getting a yellow card for a bad intervention in midfield. Then he decides the match directly, with the trademark of insertion from the back;

Church 6: lights up in flashes, perhaps penalized by the co-presence of Di Maria, with whom he struggles to divide the spaces. Always a source of anxiety for the Viola defense, but he is visibly still in the running (from 85′ Paredes sv);

Mary’s 7: without overdoing it, but when he touches the ball he simply plays another sport. Velvet assist for the match goal (from 78′ Fagioli sv);

Kostic 6.5: he devours a clear opportunity, slams into Terracciano in another, sends Vlahovic into goal with a second of delay for the offside grids, propitiates the goal ball wasted by Kean. Always in the heat of the game, but he doesn’t get one right;

Vlahovic 5,5: little step back from Salerno. The Viola defense seems to be able to measure up for better or worse. And when it finds the blaze, the Var stops it for millimeters (from 67′ Kean 5: ready to go and devours a goal and a half, then you can’t see it again until the triple whistle).

Allegri 6: with the championship not having much more to say, it seems to be undergoing experiments in view of the various commitments in the cups. Overall, hers don’t make a brilliant race, but they keep her firmly in hand for large stretches. But the final moments of panic were frankly avoidable.

FIORENTINA

Terracciano 6.5: reviewable on the exit on the occasion of the disallowed goal by Vlahovic. He saves twice before touching the miracle on Rabiot, denying the knockout to Kean;

dodo 4.5: lots of defensive oversights, lots of game times lost up front. Tragic marking on Rabiot’s match goal. The bad moment continues (from 82′ Terzic sv);

Milenkovic 5.5: Fight on Vlahovic, makes two blunders, is pardoned. Not a defense staple test;

Ranieri 6: his good game is stained with the responsibility of Castrovilli’s goal disallowed (millimeter offside, but there was a foul). The most attentive behind, with a competitive spirit that is sometimes even excessive;

Birghi 5: the quantity/quality ratio of its finishing actions is dramatic. Unfortunate deviation on the occasion of the 1-0, with the ball landing right on Di Maria’s foot, ready to assist;

He loved 5.5: he slams a lot to plug the gaps in defense. Too imprecise in construction;

Bonaventure 5.5: too lackluster, and neither he nor the team can afford it (from 82′ Saponara sv);

Duncan 5: one of the few to frame the goal, but without being dangerous. He fights a lot. And often loses (dal 63′ Castrovilli 6,5: he would find the equalizer with a nice razor from the edge, at the height of a performance where he brings vivacity and quality to the sterile offensive phase of the Viola. But even for him, the VAR was a convict);

Icon 5: he never sprints and loses a thousand balls, but he has perhaps Fiorentina’s two best chances at his feet. In one he finds the decisive deviation from Locatelli, in the other unfortunately his foot is the right one, ball to the stars;

Kouame 5: the plan was probably not to give reference points and the case of having a player in the middle who would not meet, but rather premises on depth. A move to detach the black and white low block. Nothing, he bangs but Bremer devours him (dal 67′ Jovic 5,5: he eats up a huge opportunity but is offside. Dangerous on a flick of the head, but that’s not enough);

Nico Gonzalez 5: there would always be a need for his plays, he never finds them. Indeed, he reports some bloody and trivial errors (from 82 Cabral sv);

Italian 5: this against Juve was certainly not the best game to get back on track, especially on the eve of the Conference match against Braga. But the Fiorentina matches all look like films already written. Despite the forward pressure, there is enormous difficulty in being dangerous and there are always many risks behind it. And while every tactical corrective always fails (Kouame as centre-forward), the team seems increasingly nervous and resigned.

