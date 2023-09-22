The Kalvach cannon fired points and millions. I don’t score many goals, so it was one of the nicest, laughed the Pilsen support

And indeed, Kalvach more or less lives up to the definition of a holiday goalscorer, for the whole of last year he scored only twice in all competitions. However, the meetings in Europe this season are writing a different fairy tale, one with the stamp of productivity. After all, he made his mark in the important duel of the fourth preliminary round of the Conference League at Tobolu Kostanaj (2:1) and also scored the winning goal in the group prologue with Ballkani. Is Victoria having an unexpected cup gunner?

“I wish, of course I’d be happy for that. I’m trying to push myself to the end and I’m glad that it helped me to win now in Kazakhstan,” the Pilsen hero of the evening grinned. At the same time, coach Miroslav Koubek is boldly signed under Kalvach’s increased finishing appetite. The experienced coach respects the well-known motto: “If you don’t know what to do with the ball, shoot!”

73’Štrunc’s sets explode with joy! Lukáš Kalvach opens the scoring with his shot. It should be noted that one of the defenders changed the trajectory of the shot. The important thing is that the ball ends up in the net. 1:0! #PLZBAL pic.twitter.com/ggCmb5MD2u — FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) September 21, 2023

Which was confirmed by Kalvach himself. “More or less before every game, we say to ourselves, let’s try if we have a chance. But today it resulted more from the fact that the opponent was very cloudy. The balloons bounced towards me and about the third or fourth shot finally landed,” he recalled that he did not spare gunpowder in the match.

A pumice stone from his boots ensured not only the important three points at the beginning of the Group C battles, but also the extension of a respectably long winning streak. After all, the West Bohemians triumphed for the eleventh time in a row! “Thanks to this, the head is more at ease. Things will work out for us that would not have worked out for us at the beginning of the season, we were in a bit of a spasm,” Kalvach reminded that Viktoria did not know the taste of victory in the opening three duels of this year. But since then it has been running like a well-oiled machine.

Also thanks to Kalvach, who is undoubtedly one of the key figures of the team. “I think he is our most important player, such a cornerstone of this team,” 23-year-old stopper Robin Hranáč praised his more experienced colleague.

The vast majority of the 9,562 spectators who found their way to the Doosan Arena would certainly agree with his words. After all, it was Kalvach’s name that thundered through the stands after the final whistle, which is the sweetest reward for any footballer. “Of course, it’s very nice when people chase us and then call my name. Super experience. I would like to thank them very much for that and above all I hope that they will continue to support us,” concluded Kalvach.

