The Kempny Avenger: The guy got hit like a pig. Hrubec caught a great game

In the first period, he turned into an avenger for a while when he got into a fight with Patrik Koch, who a few seconds earlier on the ice sharply shot down Filip Chlapík. “I wanted to stand up for my friend and teammate, but I basically didn’t do anything special. If there had been no penalty, nothing would have happened,” defender Michal Kempný described after the match. But it happened, he missed a two-minute penalty, which, paradoxically, helped the Czechs to equalize at 2:2. And the subsequent turnaround in the opening match of the World Cup.

