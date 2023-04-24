The key to the final win? Score the first goal! Then Třinec will open the game, says hockey worker Jank

Was that leadership really the key? “It was important. It gave us faith again that we can beat Třinec,” Hradec coach Tomáš Martinec said after the match. And Mountfield defender Bohumil Jank added: “Třinec had to push harder in the end, to open up the game. For us, holes and crevices were created when our the boys were getting chances. It’s more pleasant to play like this than when Třinec is standing in the middle zone and waiting. It suits us when it flows up and down.”

It was the overgrown Hradec 30-year-old, who definitely has other tasks on the ice than scoring goals, that broke Třinec’s plans for spectacular title celebrations. His inconspicuous shot from the 19th minute sailed past Kacetl and Hradecký also brought relief that they are finally leading in the final. Perhaps it changed the well-established scenario, because when Třinec scores the first goal, it forms into a solid defensive formation and does not let the win go.

“Our first goal was scored in such a way that Káca (Kacetl) didn’t see much, the second was from the stop, which is a recipe for success. We have to transform our fighting spirit, dedication and energy into goals,” Jank described. And that he was the one who opened the scoring? “It’s beautiful in the playoffs that the hard workers show up and contribute a goal to victory.”

By the way, Hradec also has a strong success rate in the first goals. When he did, he went on to win nine of 16 total playoff games. He lost just two after leading 1:0. However, on Sunday, for example, it was evident how much Třinec wanted to start a celebratory roar already after the fourth duel. At the end of the third act, he reigned supreme, heating up the guests. "The last eight minutes were up and down. It was crazier than the previous matches and there were chances for both sides. The fans had to enjoy that match, so I enjoyed it a lot," said Jank.