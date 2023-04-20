The KHL is a forbidden address, the league is going up, hears the Czech representative. He doesn’t take pillows on the bus

The Czech representative’s dream of winning the championship faded in the semi-finals of the playoffs, he cannot be allowed to do so at his current place of work in Zurich, Switzerland. Šimon Hrubec enjoys quality hockey, beautiful nature and perhaps even shorter distances between the cities where his Zurich team plays. “Teammates take pillows and mats, I sometimes don’t even take off my jacket during the three-hour journey to Geneva,” laughs the goalkeeper on the Příklep show. He claims that the Swiss league is slower and of lower quality than the KHL. “You can see that the league has improved , when more places opened up for foreigners.”

