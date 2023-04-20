The Kings League puts the game back in the center — Sportellate.it

Or of how the greatest example of calcio-entertainment is also the closest thing to the purest form of football: the game aimed at mere entertainment.

Let’s start with a fact: the Kings League was a success. A great, enormous success, first of all testified by the shocking numbers of the Final Four: 95,522 spectators and Camp Nou sold out (with tickets sold between €10 and €60), more than one and a half million users connected to the Twitch channel during peak times, fifteen million during the entire live broadcast, not counting YouTube. This in just one day and only those who – in person or from a screen – followed the live event are counted. Highlights, full matches and live streamers have tens or hundreds of thousands of views each, while the one dedicated to Ronaldinho has almost five million. Adding tickets, sponsorships and merchandising, the Kosmos – the organizing company, owned by Gerard Piqué – would earn more than three million euros only on the day of the final four. All this for a newborn competition, organized in a relatively short time and presented to the public a handful of months ago. In short, if attention is the most precious commodity in the contemporary world, Gerard Piqué and his associates have shown that they know how to earn it.

The Camp Nou sold out for the final four of the Kings League.

This huge success with the public, however, has come mainly from Spain and Latin America, i.e. the countries where the streamers who have organized, commented and participated in the Kings League are most successful. So while I’m sure most of you have heard of it or seen pictures of it over the past few days, perhaps it’s best to summarize how this tournament achieved such crazy success. What is the Kings League? It is above all a seven-a-side football tournament, like the one I play every Monday evening with friends. However, it does have one long series of features. The teams are made up of twelve players: ten amateurs, people who play soccer on Mondays or slightly better (chosen from 13,000 candidates, in a selection that took place live on Twitch in front of 400,000 spectators); a “number eleven”, a former mid-level professional footballer who remains in the team throughout the tournament; a “number twelve” who instead changes every game or almost, usually a very successful streamer or a former high-level professional footballer, among whom we were able to admire Ronaldinho, Chicharito, Aguero, Saviola, Capdevila and others, including Enigmaanonymous footballer who played hidden by a mask of the wrestling.

Enigma’s identity is still a mystery.

So far nothing strange, but let’s go ahead with the regulation (also chosen “democratically” through a long process of voting on social networks). At the start of the game, both teams each draw one card from the deck. These cards, a sort of Monopoly contingency to be used when it is deemed most appropriate, have various “powers”: obtain an immediate penalty to one’s advantage; steal the opponent’s card; remove an opponent from the field for two minutes; make sure that for two minutes goals are worth double and a joker. Then, kick-off. However, it is not like what we are used to, but similar to that of water polo: everyone starts from the backline and whoever controls the ball first – placed in the center of the field – gets possession. During the actual game, the rules do not change much compared to normal seven-a-side football, except for the presence of the offside and the VAR. Substitutions are unlimited and the cards are inspired by rugby: yellow means sending off the player for two minutes, while red means sending off without the possibility of bringing in a substitute for two minutes of the match. Twelve teams compete in the tournament in a one-way round. The first eight classified play the playoffs and at the end a final four which establishes the winner. The matches are all played on Sundays, one after the other from 4pm, and are followed by the After Kings, or the post-match Twitch lounge where Piqué and his ex-footballer and streamer friends talk a little about the matches and a lot about their business .

There has been a lot of talk about the Kings League in football enthusiast circles in recent months and most of the time the comments I’ve read and heard have been negative, indeed, contemptuous. Many have told me it’s a joke, “a circus” as he called it Javier Tebas, president of La Liga. Many others have said and/or written that it is yet another uber-capitalist drift, in which the game is distorted to make money and bent to the dictates of social incessantism more than it already is, in which sport is transformed exclusively into entertainment, to put it simply “an Americana”. Others, on the contrary, have uncritically extolled the economic and media success of Piqué&co., praising its entrepreneurial skills without however being able to identify why it has been successful and above all what meanings it has built and now carries with it. Then, as often happens, one of my favorite magazines enlightened me. On Tuesday morning, the Catalan online magazine Panenka comes out with a piece by Alex Lopez titled “Kings League: return to the essence of football”. At first I didn’t understand, but as I continued reading it all made sense. «The mercantilist drift has alienated the fans from the players, who have lived in a bubble for too long. The game has become so specialized, so technicalized, that it’s hard to see the mistakes. There is hardly any room for surprise or improvisation. And that’s boring.” and again «if something has triumphed above all in this phenomenon it is the closeness and naturalness of its protagonists.»

There are quite a few familiar faces around the Kings League.

Alex Lopez is completely right. The Kings League is nothing but the apotheosis of Monday night soccer. This buffoonery she was able to put the game – in the sense of playfulness, of having fun playing – at the center of the show. No question of money – the players are all paid €70 per game – and no pressure, just two teams of friends who challenge each other without any real tactical tricks, without pretensions of professionalism. A big part of the fun – someone who has watched several games “for study” tells you – comes from the lightness with which everything is dealt with within the Kings League. Lightness that does not mean lack of competition, but freedom of playful improvisation. Obviously there is also a bit of “video game style” in the format, but what’s wrong with 2023? Maybe FIFA isn’t part of that football-related imagery that we’ve developed since we were kids? Aren’t PES matches a fundamental component of our most childish bond with football? Furthermore, the Kings League has in a certain sense put the fans and the public back at the center – in its own way, for heaven’s sake, we are not talking about popular football from the CSOA – which was directly involved in the creation of the regulation and which can interact live with commentators. As Lopez writes on Panenka «The streamers […] together with Piqué himself, they managed to connect in a countercultural way with the audience. Something radically opposite to what happens today with high-level footballers. An artificial and virtual proximity, yes, but which aims to emulate that of popular football where the fan toasts with the players in the bar in the square. […] The “amateur” identifies with these newly created artificial teams because he feels part of his community, albeit a virtual community.

Is this the real revolution? Piqué has finally found the right balance to perfectly combine football with the entertainment of the new and very new generations, thus crowning the great wet dream by Andrea Agnelli to put football in competition with Fortnite? Honestly, I don’t think so. In one of his articles published at the end of January, Marco D’Ottavi wrote Like this: «Piqué has found a way to distract himself with his friends, even rightly so, by organizing a tournament of similcalcio and selling it to the world as a revolution». The one of similcalcio it seems to me the most suitable definition for the Kings League: it makes no sense to comment, criticize or analyze it in comparison with traditional football. The technical level, the tactical complexity, the athletic performances, the narration and in general the charm of top-level football are on another planet. The circus that we have seen on stage at the Cupra Arena – and at the Camp Nou – in recent months is something else, a small spin-off, or rather an easter egg of professional football. A small space where ordinary men play soccer together with Ronaldinho, Aguero and Saviola in a packed Camp Nou and if it ends even, they shoot out. In which as adults, live in front of millions of people, we can appeal to strange rules that are not far from the “whoever scores the last wins everything” or “you can only shoot with your left foot” of the elementary pitch. The 11-year-old me who still survives in the corner of my brain just said «that’s cool, a dream!». I can only support it.

